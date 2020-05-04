Strs Ohio Has $941,000 Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.01%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda purchased 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $408,182.00. Also, Director Paul Donlin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $748,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

