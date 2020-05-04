Strs Ohio Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Street Properties worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,922,000 after buying an additional 268,997 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 183,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after buying an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 5,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,118.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

