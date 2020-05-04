Strs Ohio Has $934,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,863,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,296,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total transaction of $653,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,301,351.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total transaction of $5,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,066,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,601,042. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $319.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

