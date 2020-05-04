Strs Ohio Has $895,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Genpact by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Genpact by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $34.04 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

