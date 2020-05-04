Strs Ohio Has $857,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

NYSE:SNA opened at $124.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

