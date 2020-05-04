Strs Ohio Grows Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after buying an additional 91,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,646,000.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

