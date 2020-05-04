Strs Ohio Grows Position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Echostar were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SATS opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Echostar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

