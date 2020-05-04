Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,653,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Barclays decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $431.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $450.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

