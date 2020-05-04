Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,139 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after buying an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,451,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector purchased 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

