Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,456 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Corning stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

