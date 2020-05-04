Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,016 shares of company stock valued at $20,388,250 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Black Knight to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

NYSE BKI opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

