Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after buying an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

