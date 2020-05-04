Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,621,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,817,000 after acquiring an additional 290,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $45.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

