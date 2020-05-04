Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,559. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

