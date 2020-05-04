Strs Ohio Acquires 442 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in First American Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First American Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $44.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

