Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $285.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.88.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $254.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.74 and its 200 day moving average is $224.68.
In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,367 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,432. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.