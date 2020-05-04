Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $285.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.88.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $254.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.74 and its 200 day moving average is $224.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,367 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,432. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.