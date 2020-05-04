State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Receives $71.27 Average PT from Brokerages

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,832 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $206,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

