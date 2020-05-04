State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,860 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $33.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.