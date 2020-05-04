State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,985 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

