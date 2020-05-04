State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 39,070 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,070 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

