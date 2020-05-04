State of Michigan Retirement System Has $43,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 72.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock worth $35,315,020 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $339.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.08 and its 200 day moving average is $290.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.56.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

