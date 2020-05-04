State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,590 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $71.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

