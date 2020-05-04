Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of LOV opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

