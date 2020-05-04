Spark Networks’ (LOV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Spark Networks from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,212 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.