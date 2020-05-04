Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLAB. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $91.76 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

