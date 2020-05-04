Signify (SFFYF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Signify (OTCMKTS: SFFYF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2020 – Signify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2020 – Signify was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/27/2020 – Signify was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/17/2020 – Signify had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/11/2020 – Signify had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SFFYF stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72. Signify N.V. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

