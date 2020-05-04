Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 72.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

