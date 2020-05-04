Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Shares of SHW opened at $526.44 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

