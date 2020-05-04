Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,104 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

