Severn Trent (LON:SVT) PT Raised to GBX 2,250

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.41) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut Severn Trent to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,410 ($31.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,264 ($29.78) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,320 ($30.52) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,341.80 ($30.81).

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,354 ($30.97) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,279.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,398.36.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

