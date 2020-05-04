Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $289.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

