S&CO Inc. Buys 579 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.