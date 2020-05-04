Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Saga Communications worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 42,955.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SGA opened at $28.27 on Monday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.