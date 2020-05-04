S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price target from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.40 ($31.86).

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €19.57 ($22.76) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.66 and its 200 day moving average is €20.48. S&T has a 52 week low of €13.20 ($15.35) and a 52 week high of €26.18 ($30.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

