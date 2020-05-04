Royal Bank of Canada Cuts RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Price Target to GBX 550

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 569.31 ($7.49).

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 352.40 ($4.64) on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 381.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.53.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, equities research analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4941.5752767 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 2.86%. RSA Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Sonia Baxendale purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

