Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roots in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Roots’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

