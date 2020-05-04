Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 4,730

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,870 ($64.06) to GBX 4,730 ($62.22) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,142.14 ($54.49).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 3,527.50 ($46.40) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,618.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,066.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 177.47 ($2.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

