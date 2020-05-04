Richard Murphy Buys 200,000 Shares of Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU) Stock

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU) Director Richard Murphy acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$429,000.
CVE:MTU opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. Manitou Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.08.
About Manitou Gold
Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Manitou Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitou Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.