Richard Murphy Buys 200,000 Shares of Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU) Stock

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU) Director Richard Murphy acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$429,000.

CVE:MTU opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. Manitou Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.08.

About Manitou Gold

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Township of Boyer Lake; and a 100% interest in the Gaffney property comprising 26 unpatented claims covering 4,560 hectares and 12 patented claims totaling 174 hectares located in the south of Dryden, Ontario.

