Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RS opened at $87.75 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

