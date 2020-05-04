Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

