Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 786.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $379.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.30.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 2,267 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.38, for a total transaction of $1,263,580.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total transaction of $1,013,993.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $525.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $574.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.