Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Raised to GBX 7,250

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,860 ($77.08) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,350 ($96.69) to GBX 7,450 ($98.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,682.63 ($87.91).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,600 ($86.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,087.56.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.