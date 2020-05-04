RealNetworks (RNWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. RealNetworks has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 62.42% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

