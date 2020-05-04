Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. FMR LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,115,000 after acquiring an additional 137,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

RJF stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

