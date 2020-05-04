Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HT. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $5.11 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $172,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $178,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.92%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

