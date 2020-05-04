Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, CMO William M. Furrer sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $154,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,273 shares of company stock worth $26,950,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Q2 by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 36,106 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Q2 by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $78.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

