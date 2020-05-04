Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Pluralsight from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Pluralsight stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.58. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

