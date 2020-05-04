PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of AGS opened at $4.11 on Thursday. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PlayAGS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PlayAGS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

