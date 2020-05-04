Piper Sandler Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $939.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $819.00 to $939.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $552.61.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $701.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $588.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.80. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.