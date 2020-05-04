PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PG&E were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in PG&E by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 553.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

